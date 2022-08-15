Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Why do Britons pay double as much as French customers of EDF?

A strict cap has been imposed on the amount the company charges customers in France for their energy use

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 15 August 2022
Image: GERARD BOTTINO / Shutterstock

British households are paying more than double the amount of money French EDF billpayers are spending on their energy bills.

Ofgem’s price cap means that British customers have their annual bills capped at £1,971.

The Daily Telegraph reported that EDF customers who are on regulated tariffs are paying €950 (£805) a year.

This is believed to be the result of a strict cap imposed by French President Emmanuel Macron on EDF.

Ofgem is expected to announce the level of the new price cap in the last week of August – analysts predicted that households might face annual energy bills worth more than £4,200 in the first quarter of 2023.

ELN reported that EDF filed a lawsuit seeking €8.3 billion (£7bn) from the French Government to recover the money it allegedly lost after selling energy at prices below the market rates.

ELN contacted both the UK and French EDF business units for a comment – EDF in France declined to comment.

