UK faces call for nationalisation of Bulb

Campaigners have said the nationalisation could lead to lower bills

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 16 August 2022
Energy company Bulb should be put under public ownership, campaigners say.

Campaign group We Own It has launched a petition that calls on the government to nationalise the energy company which is currently under ‘special administration’.

The campaigners said: “Now is the perfect time to set up a publicly owned company like EDF in France which has kept their bill rises to only 4%.

“We call on the government to keep Bulb in public ownership and use this new publicly owned company to cut our energy bills.”

Two weeks ago, Octopus was reportedly asking the government for £1 billion in taxpayer funds to finalise the takeover deal of Bulb.

It had been previously estimated that the government’s bailout of Bulb is set to cost £2.2 billion.

A few days ago, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown called for a “temporary renationalisation” of energy companies that are unable to offer their customers lower bills.

ELN contacted BEIS for a response – the Department did not respond before publication.

