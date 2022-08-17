EU greenhouse emissions bounced back

European greenhouse gas emissions increased in the first quarter of the year.

That’s according to Eurostat data which shows greenhouse gas emissions 1,029 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents, up nearly 6% year-on-year.

However, the European statistical office stresses that the figure is still below pre-Covid levels recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

The report suggests in the first three months of 2022, households emitted 24% of the total emissions.

Electricity, gas supply followed with 21%, manufacturing with 20%, agriculture with 12% and transportation and storage with 10%.

Eurostat said greenhouse gas emissions increased in all sectors compared with the same period of 2021, except for households which remained at the same level.

The data shows the highest increases were recorded in transportation and storage, mining and construction.