Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Heatwave ‘dries’ operations of EV factories in China

Rivers in lithium hub Sichuan province have dried up forcing major factories to shut down for six days

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 18 August 2022
Image: Pradit.Ph / Shutterstock

China‘s Sichuan province has ordered major industrial clusters to shut down to save electricity supply as the prolonged heatwave has dried reservoirs and increased energy demand.

The region is considered a key manufacturing area for the semiconductor and solar panel industries.

The province, one of the major industrial hubs in China, is rich in mineral resources, including lithium, a key component for electric vehicle batteries.

Sichuan relies for nearly 80% of its electricity needs on hydropower. Last year, authorities switched on two turbines of the ‘world’s second’ hydropower plants in Sichuan, Baihetan Hydropower Station.

Once fully commissioned, it is predicted to generate 16GW of electricity.

Toyota Motor Corporation and the battery manufacturer CATL will reportedly shut their factories as a result of the drought-induced energy crisis.

Millions of people are now facing rolling power cuts as the heatwave creates electricity shortages, state media report.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast