‘World’s largest’ offshore wind farm now operational

A North Sea offshore wind farm, which is described as the world’s largest, has entered full operation.

Located 89 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast, the 1.3GW Hornsea 2 project features 165 wind turbines.

It is forecast to power more than 1.4 million homes in the UK.

Commenting on the start of operations of the project, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Great news that Hornsea 2 is operational – providing 1.3GW of clean, affordable home-grown energy.

“Ørsted has invested £4.5 billion in our supply chain to date – with major contracts for nearly 200 UK suppliers. A major boost for British industry, jobs and energy security.”

Duncan Clark, Head of Region UK at Ørsted, said: “The UK is truly a world leader in offshore wind and the completion of Hornsea 2 is a tremendous milestone for the offshore wind industry, not just in the UK but globally.

“Current global events highlight more than ever the importance of landmark renewable energy projects like Hornsea 2, helping the UK increase the security and resilience of its energy supply and drive down costs for consumers by reducing dependence on expensive fossil fuels.”