Russia ‘hits power plants in Ukraine’

Ukrainian officials have said Russia hit some of the country’s largest power plants, plunging its cities into darkness and cutting power from hospitals.

It is believed that the strikes came as a response to Ukraine’s recent gains in the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine had previously said it had retaken more than 3,000 square kilometres.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “A total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

“RF terrorists remain terrorists and attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light and heat.”