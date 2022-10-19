Liz Truss: “I am a fighter, not a quitter”

Liz Truss has today reiterated her intention to stay in office after facing tough Prime Minister Questions.

The Prime Minister said the government has delivered on launching the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) to protect households from rising energy bills.

Pressed to respond to the concerns raised by Tory MPs over her ability to be in charge, Liz Truss said: “I am a fighter, not a quitter. I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability.”

Earlier this week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the EPG will last until April 2023, when more targeted support will be offered to people most in need.

The Prime Minister explained that “we will always support the most vulnerable, they will always be our priority.”

She went on to say that she had delivered on the National Insurance and added: “we are going to deliver to stop the militant trade unions disrupting our railways.”