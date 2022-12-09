Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK has adequate supplies despite tighter margins due to cold, says grid operator

Temperatures are set to plummet over the coming days and there will be less wind available, the ESO expects

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 9 December 2022
Image: Shutterstock

As the UK cold snap sees temperatures plummet, the electricity system operator has reaffirmed its confidence in the power system’s ability to deal with higher energy demand.

Earlier this week, the National Grid ESO (NG ESO) in its regular Operational Transparency Forum said that it expected there would be sufficient supply available to meet the high demand.

It added: “Margins are expected to be tighter this week, particularly for the next few days. Our control room have a range of operational tools available to manage this – these actions also include our enhanced actions.”

The enhanced actions include winter contingency coal contracts and even the implementation of the Demand Flexibility Service, a scheme that encourages households to use their electrical appliances during off-peak hours.

The NG ESO’s seven-day forecast suggests there will be less wind power – more specifically, the grid operator estimates there will be 2930MW of wind on Friday, 1780MW on Saturday and 1110MW on Sunday.

The report also suggests that peak demand will climb on Monday, reaching 44500MW.

