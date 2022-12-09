White House to cut federal building emissions 30% by 2030

The White House has launched the first federal building performance standard to cut emissions associated with federal buildings by 30% by 2030.

US President Joe Biden had previously set a target to achieve net zero in all federal buildings by 2045.

Energy used in buildings for space heating, water heating, cooking, and other needs accounts for more than 25% of federal emissions.

The federal building performance standard requires agencies to slash energy use and electrify equipment and appliances to achieve zero Scope 1 emissions in 30% of their buildings by square footage by 2030.

To reach that mark, agencies are encouraged to install low carbon technologies, including heat pumps, electric water heaters, and other energy efficiency measures.