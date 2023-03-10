Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

National Grid switches on Statkraft’s Green Park

The project in Liverpool is now up and running providing inertia to the UK’s grid

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 10 March 2023
Image: Statkraft

Renewable power generator, Statkraft has announced its Lister Drive Greener Grid Park in Liverpool is now supplying inertia to the national grid.

The project is designed to replace traditional coal or gas-powered turbines by delivering inertia to the system, boosting stability in the electricity system without producing carbon dioxide emissions.

It also enables more renewable energy such as wind and solar generation to be utilised on the grid, helping National Grid ESO achieve its ambitions of operating the electricity system without fossil fuels by 2025.

The switch-on comes a year after Statkraft started operating its Greener Grid Park in Keith, Moray, the first of its kind to deliver stability services to the GB Grid and part of National Grid ESO’s Stability Pathfinder Phase 1 scheme.

Statkraft’s UK Managing Director, Kevin O’Donovan, said: “Our Greener Grid Parks are a vital part of the energy transition, so it’s an important milestone that Lister Drive is now operational.

“Greener Grid Parks are critical to ensuring our electricity infrastructure is fit for the challenges of the future.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast