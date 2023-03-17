UK 2030 EV target is a tough nut to crack, says Duke of Richmond

The Duke of Richmond, the owner of the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, has doubts about the feasibility of the government’s plan to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Launching the venue’s 2023 motorsport calendar, which includes the popular Festival of Speed and Revival events, the Duke raised concerns about the ability to deliver enough clean energy to power the cars and the lack of infrastructure to keep them charged.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he also questioned whether the UK will be ready to meet the target, given the insufficient support for vehicle charging infrastructure at present.

A DfT spokesperson told ELN: “We remain committed to phasing out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, with all new cars and vans being zero emission at the tailpipe by 2035.”