British Gas slashes prepayment prices

British Gas has announced new lower prices for prepayment customers effective April 1st, ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget announcement that will see prepayment prices matched to direct debit costs from July.

British Gas is passing on a total saving of over £10 million to its prepayment customers over the next three months, with an average yearly saving of £59 for dual fuel bills.

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Centrica, British Gas’ parent company, stated that the change was introduced to provide further support for prepayment customers.

Mr O’Shea said: “As well as helping over 650,000 customers in the past year with much needed support such as credit on their meters and cash grants, our teams are giving expert advice at this busy time to help guide people through this crisis.

“Our call centres are helping around a million energy customers each month with their bills and our engineers are in homes every day advising customers on how to be more energy efficient and make savings.”