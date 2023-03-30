UK response to US and EU green strategies delayed until autumn

The Chancellor has stated that the UK Government will not present its response to US and EU green industrial strategies until autumn, as he wants to evaluate the EU’s response before formulating a full national response.

Environmental analysts and business leaders have high expectations of a series of climate and energy policies to be announced on Thursday aimed at stimulating investment in green technology and decarbonisation, but Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has revealed that he will not respond to comparable initiatives made in the EU and US until autumn.

Speaking at the Treasury Committee yesterday, Jeremy Hunt said: “I said in the budget that I would return in the autumn statement with a fuller response and there was a reason for that, which is I want the UK to remain competitive and I needed to see, which I wasn’t able to do at the budget, what the EU response was going to be before we formulated our full national response.

“And so we will return to this and we are doing a lot of very detailed work.”

In response to the news, Darren Jones, Chair of the Commons BEIS Committee tweeted: “The ‘Green Day’ touted by the government will now not include any new spending, in response to American and European spending on net zero.

“If there’s no money, what can we expect from this important ‘Green Day’?”