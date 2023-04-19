North Sea gas production upgrade – a Shell of a success

Shell has completed an upgrade of the Pierce field in the UK Central North Sea, enabling the production of gas after years of oil production.

The upgrade involved modifications to the Haewene Brim floating production, storage and offloading vessel, which is used to produce hydrocarbons at the Pierce field.

A new subsea gas export line was also installed, connecting to the SEGAL pipeline system that brings gas ashore at St Fergus, north of Aberdeen.

The upgrade project, which commenced in 2019, is a joint venture between Shell companies and Ithaca Energy.

According to Shell Upstream Director, Zoe Yujnovich, the completion of this project is a testament to Shell’s long-standing commitment to the UK North Sea.

The project is timely, as it comes at a time when the additional supply of gas is critically important for the UK’s energy security.

Peak production is expected to reach 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, more than twice the production prior to the redevelopment, with more gas being produced than oil.

The oil will be transported by tanker, as before, while the gas will be sent through newly installed subsea pipelines.