Government ‘evaluating social tariff benefits’

The government is currently evaluating the advantages of implementing a social tariff.

Labour MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, has asked the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero if there has been an evaluation of the potential benefits of a social tariff, and whether a pilot will be conducted.

In response, Amanda Solloway, Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, stated that the department is working closely with other government departments to assess options, including social tariffs, for a new consumer protection approach starting in 2024.

Solloway said: “The government intends to consult on options in summer 2023 that better targets support for those most in need.”