Finance & Markets

Macquarie sells stake in UK offshore wind portfolio

Equitix has purchased 50% of the Offshore Wind Company, which has investments in eight wind farms

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 26 April 2023
Image: fokke baarssen / Shutterstock

Infrastructure fund Macquarie Asset Management has sold a 50% stake in UK offshore wind farms to investor Equitix, comprising eight operational offshore wind farms with a total of 2.4GW in capacity.

Included in the portfolio are direct stakes in the Rampion, Galloper, and Westermost Rough offshore wind farms, as well as indirect stakes in the Gwynt y Mor, Sheringham Shoal, Lincs, Lynn and Inner Dowsing, and Rhyl Flats offshore wind farms through a limited partnership share in the Macquarie Green Investment Group Renewable Energy Fund 1.

According to David Tilstone, Managing Director at Macquarie Asset Management, these projects have played a crucial role in supporting the early transformation of the UK’s energy mix and establishing the country’s reputation as one of the world’s leading markets for offshore wind.

He added that the company looks forward to taking forward the next phase of projects to help meet the UK’s goal of 50GW of installed offshore wind capacity by the end of this decade.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast