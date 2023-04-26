Macquarie sells stake in UK offshore wind portfolio

Infrastructure fund Macquarie Asset Management has sold a 50% stake in UK offshore wind farms to investor Equitix, comprising eight operational offshore wind farms with a total of 2.4GW in capacity.

Included in the portfolio are direct stakes in the Rampion, Galloper, and Westermost Rough offshore wind farms, as well as indirect stakes in the Gwynt y Mor, Sheringham Shoal, Lincs, Lynn and Inner Dowsing, and Rhyl Flats offshore wind farms through a limited partnership share in the Macquarie Green Investment Group Renewable Energy Fund 1.

According to David Tilstone, Managing Director at Macquarie Asset Management, these projects have played a crucial role in supporting the early transformation of the UK’s energy mix and establishing the country’s reputation as one of the world’s leading markets for offshore wind.

He added that the company looks forward to taking forward the next phase of projects to help meet the UK’s goal of 50GW of installed offshore wind capacity by the end of this decade.