Cornwall and Cambridgeshire lead UK in boiler upgrades

Rural areas across the UK have the highest demand for heating systems through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, according to a new report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 28 April 2023
Cornwall and South Cambridgeshire have the highest number of applications under the UK Government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS).

That’s according to analysis by innovation charity Nesta, which suggests the scheme has cut over 17,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in its first year, with the majority of vouchers redeemed in areas where the average wage is around or just below the national average.

The BUS provides grants to people in England and Wales to replace fossil fuel home heating systems with renewable energy alternatives like heat pumps and biomass boilers.

The scheme has been extended to 2028.

