Centrica boss proposes social tariff for energy bills

Centrica’s Group Chief Executive, Chris O’Shea, suggests that a social tariff for energy could alleviate the burden of the rising cost and deal with the root cause of the affordability crisis.

Commenting on the findings of a British Gas investigation into prepayment meters (PPM) fitted under court warrant, Mr O’Shea said: “The increased cost of food, rising interest rates, higher rent and the impact of the energy crisis on consumer bills means that there is a substantial number of people who will continue to struggle with paying bills for the foreseeable future.

“The introduction of a social tariff for energy would be a significant step in the right direction.

“The funding of it will be a policy decision for the government but if we can get this right and deal with the root cause of the affordability crisis, some of the difficult issues around fitting prepayment meters should no longer be necessary.”

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The mistreatment of vulnerable customers by British Gas was utterly horrific. The company has no excuses, it must never happen again, and I keenly await the outcome of the regulator’s review into this.

“I expect British Gas bosses to address their company’s failings and ensure proper redress for those who have been wronged – an apology alone will not cut the mustard – and I will be monitoring matters extremely closely.

“The government has been spending billions covering nearly half a typical household’s energy bill up to the end of June and work is underway to find new ways to support vulnerable customers, including exploring the option of long-term targeted support.”