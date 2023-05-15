UK fusion magnets to be tested in US lab

Fusion energy company Tokamak Energy is set to subject its advanced magnet technology to rigorous testing in extreme conditions at a renowned US national laboratory.

Max Rowland, a 28-year-old resident of Abingdon, has embarked on a crucial fusion power mission for Tokamak Energy that has led him to relocate to the US for six months.

In his role, based at the company’s Milton Park facility, Rowland will undertake the task of reconstructing a dedicated test facility at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque.

This facility will be used to subject Tokamak Energy’s fusion magnets to rigorous testing under extreme conditions.

In an exclusive interview, ELN had the opportunity to speak with Max Rowland about the challenges involved in working with this innovative technology.

Click the podcast to listen to the full interview.