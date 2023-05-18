Sainsbury’s supercharges sustainability with most energy-efficient store yet

Sainsbury’s has opened what is described as its most energy efficient store.

The 25,000-square-foot store in Hook, Hampshire, is projected to use only half the energy of similar-sized Sainsbury’s locations and consume 25% less electricity compared to the retailer’s other most energy-efficient supermarkets.

The retailer has said the store will operate entirely on 100% renewable electricity.

The store incorporates a cold aisle retrieval system that optimises aisle temperatures by redirecting any air escaping from the fridges to other areas of the store, thus ensuring cooler aisles.

To further conserve energy, warm air from the fridges is repurposed to heat other sections of the store.

It is estimated that nearly two-thirds of the energy consumed will be reused by the cold aisle retrieval system.

The roof of Sainsbury’s Hook features more than 700 solar panels, expected to generate up to 300MWh of energy annually.

The store also uses energy-efficient lighting, with 100% LED lighting installed throughout.

Ranil Jayawardena, Member of Parliament for North East Hampshire, was delighted to open Sainsbury’s newest store, highlighting the significant investment it represents for the village of Hook.