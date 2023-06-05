Efficiency & Environment

Hydrogen buses trial in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea

The project utilises locally produced ‘green hydrogen’ to provide more sustainable transport options for the communities

Monday 5 June 2023
Image: Neath Port Talbot Council

Bus operator South Wales Transport and private hire operator Hyppo Hydrogen Solutions have initiated a trial of hydrogen buses in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea.

The buses use locally produced ‘green hydrogen‘ derived from renewable energy and local water sources.

The project, driven by a private sector consortium, aims to provide sustainable transport services.

Caetano Bus UK is supplying the hydrogen-fueled H2 City Gold electric bus, while Fuel Cell Systems is providing the HyQube refueller.

The hydrogen fuel used in the trial is produced and supplied by Protium, a green hydrogen developer, from its recently commissioned installation at the University of South Wales Hydrogen Centre located in the Baglan Energy Park.

