Hydrogen buses trial in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea

The hydrogen fuel used in the trial is produced and supplied by Protium, a green hydrogen developer, from its recently commissioned installation at the University of South Wales Hydrogen Centre located in the Baglan Energy Park.

