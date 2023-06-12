Ofgem approves ESO’s third frequency risk and control report

Ofgem has approved the third Frequency Risk and Control Report (FRCR) for the UK electricity system.

The report by National Grid ESO includes a reduction in the minimum system inertia requirement.

The aim is to operate the system with lower inertia to support decarbonisation efforts.

The report also reassesses the need for individual loss risk controls and simultaneous event controls.

Ofgem considers the proposed changes to be in the interest of consumers and believes that a gradual reduction in inertia followed by monitoring is a sensible approach.

The FRCR 2023 facilitates the objectives of the National Electricity Transmission System Security and Quality of Supply Standard while maintaining system stability.