Strathclyde introduces ‘UK’s first’ offshore energy transition degree

Strathclyde University has launched the UK’s first Master of Science (MSc) degree in Offshore Energy Transition.

The course offered part-time and fully online, aims to provide further training for industry professionals seeking new job opportunities and career advancement in the renewable energy sector.

Developed in collaboration with the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board, the programme focuses on the skills required for the transition to sustainable energy sources.

It offers flexible learning options for full-time professionals, covering innovative technologies, organisational strategies and business models.