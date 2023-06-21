Efficiency & Environment

Strathclyde introduces ‘UK’s first’ offshore energy transition degree

The fully online, part time course is designed for industry professionals seeking additional training opportunities while working full time

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 21 June 2023
Image: chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com

Strathclyde University has launched the UK’s first Master of Science (MSc) degree in Offshore Energy Transition.

The course offered part-time and fully online, aims to provide further training for industry professionals seeking new job opportunities and career advancement in the renewable energy sector.

Developed in collaboration with the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board, the programme focuses on the skills required for the transition to sustainable energy sources.

It offers flexible learning options for full-time professionals, covering innovative technologies, organisational strategies and business models.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast