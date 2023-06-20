UK green power goals in jeopardy, MPs warn

The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued a report today, highlighting concerns over the government‘s ambitious green power targets.

MPs state that while the aim to decarbonise the power sector by 2035 is challenging, the absence of a comprehensive delivery plan puts these goals in jeopardy.

The report reveals that although the government has several separate plans for power decarbonisation, the lack of an integrated and coherent approach undermines its overall ambitions.

The PAC insists that by autumn 2023, a unified plan must be developed to ensure effective progress towards these targets.

Furthermore, the report emphasizes the need for the government’s delivery plan to clearly outline when and how the costs associated with decarbonising the power sector will impact energy bill payers and taxpayers.

The committee suggests the current system typically passes on the costs of building, maintaining, and operating the power system to consumers, but the government has yet to assess the implications of the clean energy transition for the general public.

Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.