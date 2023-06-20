Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK green power goals in jeopardy, MPs warn

The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee has criticised the government’s “lack of clear plan” for achieving green power goals, casting doubt on expansion of nuclear, solar, and wind power

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 21 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued a report today, highlighting concerns over the government‘s ambitious green power targets.

MPs state that while the aim to decarbonise the power sector by 2035 is challenging, the absence of a comprehensive delivery plan puts these goals in jeopardy.

The report reveals that although the government has several separate plans for power decarbonisation, the lack of an integrated and coherent approach undermines its overall ambitions.

The PAC insists that by autumn 2023, a unified plan must be developed to ensure effective progress towards these targets.

Furthermore, the report emphasizes the need for the government’s delivery plan to clearly outline when and how the costs associated with decarbonising the power sector will impact energy bill payers and taxpayers.

The committee suggests the current system typically passes on the costs of building, maintaining, and operating the power system to consumers, but the government has yet to assess the implications of the clean energy transition for the general public.

Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast