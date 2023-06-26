Fuel poverty advisor slams Ofgem’s actions on forced prepayment meters

In its annual report, the Committee on Fuel Poverty expressed disappointment with Ofgem‘s Involuntary prepayment meter (PPM) Code of Practice, stating that it lacks ambition.

The committee called on the energy regulator to actively monitor the situation and take measures to safeguard customers who are unfairly switched to PPMs by their suppliers.

In its report, the committee stated: “We note Ofgem’s Invontary PPM Code of Practice, which is disappointingly limited in ambition. Ofgem must ensure it knows what is happening in this space over the coming year and take action to protect customers who are not treated fairly by their suppliers in being switched involuntarily to paying through PPMs.

“And those suppliers who have been active in forcibly switching customers on to PPMs need to think long and hard as to whether they should ever restart this practice.”

The Committee on Fuel Poverty has called for better protection of customers who are involuntarily switched to PPMs, urging energy suppliers to reconsider this practice.

The advisory public body has also proposed a winter ban on PPM installations to address the tension between financial vulnerability assessment and suppliers’ access to necessary information.

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “We are absolutely committed to protecting the most vulnerable energy consumers and acted quickly and decisively when concerns around involuntary PPMs installations were raised.

“On top of agreeing an initial complete halt and launching Investigations and compliance reviews we have created, in consultation with consumer groups and charities, a strict new code for installing PPMs that all suppliers have signed up to.

“The next step will be to enshrine this code into licensing rules. We will continue to monitor supplier behaviour and the impact on vulnerable and low income consumers very closely. Long-term, the solution to affordability issues is cheaper, cleaner, homegrown energy for all and that is precisely what our net zero ambitions will deliver.”