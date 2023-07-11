Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Critical minerals market for EVs, wind and solar hits $320bn in 2022

The market has doubled in size over the past five years, according to the International Energy Agency

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 11 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Driven by escalating demand and soaring prices, the market for critical minerals reached $320 billion (£247bn) in 2022, marking a doubling in size over the past five years.

That’s according to the International Energy Agency and its latest Critical Minerals Market Review, which suggests between 2017 and 2022, the energy sector’s demand played a pivotal role in driving a threefold increase in overall demand for lithium, a 70% surge in cobalt demand and a 40% rise in nickel demand.

Last year, clean energy applications accounted for 56% of the total demand for lithium, 40% for cobalt and 16% for nickel.

These figures represent a substantial increase compared to five years ago when clean energy applications made up only 30% of lithium demand, 17% of cobalt demand and 6% of nickel demand.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast