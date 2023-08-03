Efficiency & Environment

T-pylons hit T-arget: National Grid project milestone

116 T-pylons in the Hinkley Connection Project will facilitate the connection of six million homes and businesses in the South West to low carbon energy

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 3 August 2023
Image: National Grid

National Grid‘s Hinkley Connection Project has reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of all 116 T-pylons.

These pylons represent a world-first design and are expected to play a crucial role in connecting six million homes and businesses in the South West to low carbon energy.

The last of the 232 diamond-shaped insulators, which hold the high voltage conductors in a diamond ‘earring’ shape, was recently installed on a T-pylon located between Yatton and Kenn in North Somerset.

The first T-pylon was constructed near East Huntspill in September 2021.

Designed to reduce the visual impact on the landscape, T-pylons are a third shorter than National Grid’s traditional lattice transmission pylons and take up less land space.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast