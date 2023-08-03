T-pylons hit T-arget: National Grid project milestone

National Grid‘s Hinkley Connection Project has reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of all 116 T-pylons.

These pylons represent a world-first design and are expected to play a crucial role in connecting six million homes and businesses in the South West to low carbon energy.

The last of the 232 diamond-shaped insulators, which hold the high voltage conductors in a diamond ‘earring’ shape, was recently installed on a T-pylon located between Yatton and Kenn in North Somerset.

The first T-pylon was constructed near East Huntspill in September 2021.

Designed to reduce the visual impact on the landscape, T-pylons are a third shorter than National Grid’s traditional lattice transmission pylons and take up less land space.