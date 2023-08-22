NatWest launches free green construction skills programme

NatWest has collaborated with the Supply Chain Sustainability School to offer a complimentary retrofit learning programme for the construction sector.

The initiative aims to enhance the industry’s ability and capacity to expedite the energy-efficient retrofitting of UK buildings.

With buildings accounting for 40% of the UK’s carbon emissions and 80% of the structures projected to exist in 2050 already in place, achieving net zero targets necessitates substantial retrofitting of existing buildings.

NatWest’s sponsored retrofit programme, in partnership with the School, will be revealed via a virtual conference scheduled for 7th November.

This event will mark the launch of CPD-accredited virtual training sessions, spanning e-learning modules, online assessments, conferences, workshops and webinars, all extending until Autumn 2024.

These resources will be available at no cost to professionals within the built environment, encompassing both NatWest Group’s clients and School members.

James Close, Head of Climate Change at NatWest Group commented: “Decarbonising properties will require retrofitting existing buildings to increase their energy efficiency, constructing new energy efficient buildings and decarbonisation of electricity and heating supply. We want to work at scale to increase demand.

“But we need the skills and companies to carry out the work and we also want to make it as easy for our customers to retrofit as possible.”