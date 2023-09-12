Octopus doubles cash splash for solar customers

Octopus is set to double export rates for customers enrolled in its ‘Octopus Go’ tariff.

This tariff, renowned for offering cost-effective overnight charging for electric vehicles (EVs), is now elevating export payments for customers with solar panels to 8p per kilowatt hour (kWh).

Octopus Energy has witnessed an increase in its solar export customer base, with the total number of customers exporting electricity back to the grid doubling in the past year.

The energy supplier attributes this growth to the popularity of Octopus Energy’s ‘Intelligent’ and ‘Go’ EV tariffs, which now cater to a customer base of more than 100,000 EVs.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy, said: “Thanks to our customers and their EVs helping balance the grid at night, we’ve continued to unlock savings to pass on to our greenest customers.”