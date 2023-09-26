Global energy sector sees record emissions

Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the energy sector surged to a historic high in 2022, painting a stark picture of the challenges ahead in addressing climate change.

That’s according to the latest report by the International Energy Agency, which estimates that emissions reached an alarming 37 billion tonnes (Gt), marking a 1% increase over pre-pandemic levels.

This record-breaking figure underscores the pressing need for decisive action to mitigate the impact of emissions on the climate, experts have warned.

According to the IEA’s report, the Net Zero Emissions scenario envisions the most significant emissions reductions by 2030 through a threefold increase in global installed renewables capacity to 11,000GW.

This reduction is further bolstered by the expansion of critical technologies, including electric vehicles and heat pumps, which collectively account for nearly one-fifth of the emissions reductions by 2030 within this scenario.