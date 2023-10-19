ENA advocates dual approach for UK heat energy transition

The National Infrastructure Commission unveiled the Second National Infrastructure Assessment, outlining a comprehensive plan for the transformation of the UK’s energy, transport and vital networks over the next three decades.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Networks Association (ENA), representing the country’s energy networks, expressed the need for a well-balanced approach to decarbonizing heating and addressing the transition away from natural gas.

Mr Slade said: “The UK must continue working from the basis that no one solution is suitable for all circumstances. It’s clear network operators will need to employ multiple solutions to decarbonise heat, from electrification to hydrogen and other forms of heat provision, offer consumers real choice in how they heat their homes and ensure the UK can sustainably heat residences and run businesses over the coming years.

“We shouldn’t ignore that while electrification will have a huge part to play in this, current scenarios envisage a role for gas and any plan will need to address how we can sustainably and economically replace the amount of energy for heat the UK requires.”