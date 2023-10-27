OVO customers could save £160 this winter

OVO has unveiled its participation in the National Grid ESO’s Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), introducing “Power Move Plus” to reward customers who adjust their energy consumption to support grid stability during the winter.

Operating from 1st November to 31st March 2024, customers using “Power Move Plus” have the potential to earn up to £100 by reducing their usage of power-intensive appliances, like washing machines and dishwashers, during specified time slots.

These “Power Move Plus” DFS events will coincide with OVO’s existing Power Move challenges, which allow customers to earn an additional £60 for lowering their electricity consumption during peak hours from 4 pm to 7 pm on weekdays between November 2023 and March 2024.

More than 60,000 individuals have already registered for OVO’s Power Move initiative, launched earlier this year.