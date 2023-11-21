First high-temperature air source heat pumps installed in Leeds council homes

Energy efficiency company Cenergist has completed the installation of what is believed to be the UK’s first high-temperature air source heat pumps in a domestic setting.

This initiative took place in six Leeds City Council-owned residential tower blocks, comprising a total of 497 homes.

The project involved replacing inefficient night storage heaters and hot water cylinders with high-temperature air source heat pump communal heating and hot water systems.

These installations are part of Leeds City Council’s £24 million ‘Clustering for Warmth’ initiative, one of the UK’s largest green home and energy bill reduction schemes.

The broader £100 million investment by the local authority aims to enhance the energy efficiency of its existing residential stock by 2025.

The initiative focuses on delivering low carbon heating and hot water upgrades to 1,700 council-owned homes, replacing inefficient electric storage heating with ground source heat pumps, air source heat pumps, and district heating solutions.

The expected impact of this project is significant, with an estimated 52% reduction in utility bills for residents and a 64% decrease in carbon dioxide emissions for each property.