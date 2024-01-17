Green grants to support businesses in net zero push

The Mid South West (MSW) region has secured a £300,000 grant through Innovate UK’s Fast Followers programme, aimed at supporting local businesses on their journey towards achieving net zero emissions.

In the next 18 months, the “Driving Net Zero Transformation of the Mid South West Region” project will engage up to 90 businesses across the region.

The primary goal is to assist these businesses in assessing their current emissions, crafting actionable plans and working towards the ultimate target of achieving net zero status.

The MSW region, encompassing diverse sectors such as agri-food, manufacturing and engineering, is home to more than 27,000 businesses.

Many of these operate in energy intensive sectors, making support crucial as they embark on the path toward net zero emissions.

Speaking at the funding announcement Councillor Malachy Quinn, Chair of the Mid South West Region Governance Steering Group said: “We are delighted to have been awarded funding from Innovate UK, which will enable the MSW Partner Councils to further support and guide our local businesses as they transition to net zero.”