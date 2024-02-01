Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Monthly energy bill charge shocks customer at £244,000

Energy suppliers have been warned after a holiday park owner faced a direct debit horror with an incorrectly charged bill of £244,000

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 1 February 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Ofgem has urged energy suppliers to promptly address billing errors, following a significant billing error that resulted in a man, being charged £244,000 via direct debit. 

Patrick Langmaid, the owner of a holiday park, normally pays £2,500 monthly, but a meter error generated an automatic invoice collecting the inflated amount from his business account.

TotalEnergies, the supplier, admitted that a human error led to the failure to cancel the inflated invoice.

Dhara Vyas, Deputy Chief Executive of Energy UK, said that millions of bills were sent out on a rolling basis, so mistakes were inevitable.

Ms Vyas said: “Sometimes they are a human error. Sometimes they are an automation or a machine error. “It is really important that a supplier acts quickly to put it right, communicates well and tells the customer what they are doing, and also offers compensation where it is appropriate.”

