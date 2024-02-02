UK water bills to rise 6%

The average household water and sewerage bill in England and Wales is slated to rise by 6% from April, as announced by Water UK.

This increase, equivalent to an annual addition of £27, will bring the average yearly bill to £473.

The industry group asserts that this adjustment, while a decrease from the previous year’s uptick, is necessary to fund vital infrastructure improvements.

David Black, Ofwat Chief Executive Officer said: “While water bills will vary depending on the circumstances of each household, the average increase forecasted for 2024/25 will be £27.40, equivalent to about £2.30 a month.

“We are very aware, for those who are already struggling, this will be a real worry. As such, water companies must do all they can to protect those who are most in need of a helping hand.

“Through Covid and the cost of living crisis, some water companies have consciously kept average bills lower than they would have been. Bills have remained below inflation easing the impact on customers while continuing to invest in the network.

“This year, some of that previously withheld revenue has been added to bills, taking the average to 6.1% or £27.40 a year. Even accounting for this increase, bills in real terms will be lower than they were in 2019/20.”

David Henderson, Water UK Chief Executive, said: “Next year will see record levels of investment from water companies to secure the security of our water supply in the future and significantly reduce the amount of sewage in rivers and seas.

“Up and down the country customers will see the results of this investment with more than 2,000 kilometres of pipes being repaired or replaced and more capacity to treat sewage than ever before.”