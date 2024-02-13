Exeter’s council homes go green

Around 700 council homes in Exeter have undergone retrofitting to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

This initiative, funded by £4.1 million secured by Exeter City Council, encompasses measures such as exterior wall insulation, cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, new windows and doors, draught-proofing measures, heat pumps and solar panel installations.

The retrofitting not only aims to lower utility bills for tenants amid rising energy costs but also contributes to cutting carbon emissions within the city.

Councillor Barbara Denning, Lead Councillor for Council Housing, said: “It’s great that we haven’t had to put up rents in order to pay for this work – it means that our tenants get all the benefits of warmer and more energy efficient homes.”