Efficiency & Environment

Exeter’s council homes go green

Nearly 700 council homes in Exeter have been retrofitted to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 13 February 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Around 700 council homes in Exeter have undergone retrofitting to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

This initiative, funded by £4.1 million secured by Exeter City Council, encompasses measures such as exterior wall insulation, cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, new windows and doors, draught-proofing measures, heat pumps and solar panel installations.

The retrofitting not only aims to lower utility bills for tenants amid rising energy costs but also contributes to cutting carbon emissions within the city.

Councillor Barbara Denning, Lead Councillor for Council Housing, said: “It’s great that we haven’t had to put up rents in order to pay for this work – it means that our tenants get all the benefits of warmer and more energy efficient homes.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast