‘UK green job growth lags behind’

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has highlighted the urgent need for a robust industrial strategy to stimulate growth in green jobs across the UK.

According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), while there has been some overall annual growth, many crucial low carbon industries have seen minimal improvement in job numbers in recent years.

A notable point is the decline of 37,000 jobs in the energy efficiency sector.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak attributed this decline to disruptions caused by poorly designed schemes.

Paul Nowak said: “Green jobs in many vital sectors have grown little or fallen since 2014 – gains are nowhere near the scale we need.

“The massive drop in energy efficiency jobs is because ministers disrupted the sector with badly designed schemes and unstable investment.

“And jobs growth in offshore wind energy jobs has not kept up with installations, because the UK investment in domestic production lags far behind other countries.

“We desperately need a proper industrial strategy backed by serious public investment. This should include a new public energy company and greater ambition to seize the opportunities provided by the global shift to net zero industry.”