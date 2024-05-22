UK shines with 1.5m home solar installations

The UK has reached a milestone with 1.5 million MCS-certified small-scale solar installations recorded since 2008.

The Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) certifies renewable energy systems that heat and power homes and small businesses.

These installations have a maximum DC output of 50 kilowatts, with typical household systems having a capacity of three to four kilowatts.

With current installation rates, the UK could reach two million installations within the next three years.

Chris Hewett, Chief Executive of Solar Energy UK, said: “The fact that 500,000 of these installations have been carried out since the end of subsidies in 2019, shows that consumer demand for clean energy is stronger than ever.”

Ian Rippin, Chief Executive Officer at MCS, said: “We are incredibly proud that the UK has reached 1.5 million MCS-certified solar PV installations.

“This milestone mirrors the growing demand amongst homeowners to generate home-grown electricity – reducing energy bills, claiming energy independence, and decreasing their carbon footprint.”