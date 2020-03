Gujrat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) is re-tendering 700MW of solar power capacity that will be located in the 1GW Dholera Solar Park, in the Indian state of Gujrat.

GUVNL is set to enter a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a period of 25 years – bidders can quote a maximum tariff of $0.038 (£0.032).

The auction of 300MW capacity has already been completed and only 14 plots with 50MW capacity each are yet to be bid upon.