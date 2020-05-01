BP to donate 3m gallons of jet fuel to help with Covid-19 relief in US

BP plans to supply three million gallons of jet fuel to FedEx Express and Alaska Airlines charter flights at no cost to support the timely delivery of PPE and other essential goods to some of the worst-hit areas in the US during the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil giant has also pledged to offset the carbon dioxide emissions of all donated fuel deliveries through its ‘Target Neutral’ programme, using certified US projects.

The company says the donation to FedEx Express will be used solely for international air transportation to and from the US to deliver critical medical supplies, including gloves, gowns, ventilators and masks, that support the effort to fight Covid-19.

The donated fuel for charter flights of Alaska Airlines will support the delivery of food, medical supplies, mail and emergency passenger services.

Susan Dio, Chairman and President of BP America, said: “Frontline medical providers depend on PPE to treat patients suffering from Covid-19 and to save lives.

“BP is working to help deliver this equipment quickly by donating jet fuel to air carriers who will get supplies where they need to go. Covid-19 is a human crisis. People are suffering, and BP wants to help.

“We’re pulling together our global resources to ensure first responders, health care workers and patients know that they’re not alone.”