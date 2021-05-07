Almost 36% of Brits to fly less post-Covid

Although a ‘traffic light’ system for international travel is to be unveiled later today by the government, almost 36% of people in the UK expect to travel less than they before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A survey by the professional services company GHD says just 9% of people think they will fly more frequently than they used to.

The survey of more than 1,000 consumers also shows rail and bus travel are also set to decrease once all the lockdown restrictions are lifted, with 31% and 30% of people considering using these transport modes less, respectively.

The majority of survey participants, an estimated 57%, admit they would rather see from local authorities an increased investment in greener public transport.

Findings of the report also suggest the car remains one of the Brits’ favourite transport means, with 47% expecting to use theirs the same amount as pre-Covid.

Jonathan Edwards, Transport Market Leader for EMEA at GHD, said: “The transformation in our relationship with physical travel could be one of the most visible legacies of the pandemic, as our established working and travelling habits have undergone a seismic shift.

“Public transport is seeing significantly reduced passenger and revenue levels and we know operators are feeling the squeeze from this, set against their overheads and long-term financial costs, forcing them to focus predominantly on business continuity.”