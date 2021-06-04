Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Electrolysers drink beer for good!

An Aussie startup has developed technology that converts brewery wastewater into hydrogen fuel for vehicles

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 4 June 2021
You might have to reconsider before you bin that small amount of beer left in your fridge after the recent bank holiday. It could even make your car forget its thirst.

An Australian startup named switcH2 has developed technology that converts wastewater, created from the brewing process, into hydrogen, which could even be used as fuel for vehicles.

The company’s electrolyser uses organic-rich brewery wastewater paired with renewable energy to produce hydrogen.

The system has proved more energy-efficient compared to conventional water-splitting electrolysers.

The team behind the project says the technology can help breweries save costs on utility bills.

