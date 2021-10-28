Small businesses ‘consider ordering staff to WFH amid soaring energy bills’

Soaring energy prices could now force thousands of small businesses to ask their staff to work from home to save on their energy bills.

New research by Smart Energy GB suggests a third of them are considering temporarily closing the workplace if they can and asking staff to work from home.

In addition, nearly 62% of small businesses are concerned the rise in energy costs will affect their ability to operate this winter, the survey of 1,000 employees in small businesses suggests.

Business advocate Deborah Meaden said: “British businesses have really been through the ringer recently and the fact that many smaller ones are now facing closures as a result of rising energy bills is another colossal blow.”

Iagan MacNeil, Head of Policy at Smart Energy GB, said: “Small businesses are the beating heart of the British economy, but it is clear concerns about energy use are affecting how many of them will continue to operate this winter.”