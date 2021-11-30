Almost 67% of Gen Z Brits say ‘current food system is destroying the planet’

More than six-in-ten young Britons believe the current food system is detrimental to the planet.

That’s according to new research by the food innovation initiative EIT Food, which suggests 62% of 18-24-year-olds think that the food system has become less sustainable in recent years,

The survey of more than 2,000 young people across the UK, France, Germany, Poland and Spain also shows that two-thirds say that food sustainability has become more important to them in the past 12 months.

Of agriculture practices and food products, 74% of Gen Z consider fruit and vegetable farming to be sustainable.

That is followed by growing food locally, organic farming and plant-based foods.

Meanwhile, half of the young people consider importing food to be unsustainable.

Dr Andy Zynga, Chief Executive Officer of EIT Food, said: “In a crucial year for global climate talks, we need the next generation – who will be most affected by the climate crisis – to have a seat at the table in shaping a future-fit food system.

“We know that the world cannot achieve its goal of limiting climate change to 1.5°C without addressing global food systems, yet food could have been more prominent on the agenda at COP26.”