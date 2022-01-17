Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology, Top Stories

Taskforce calls for mandated carbon data monitoring for a digitalised net zero energy system

Energy Digitalisation Taskforce calls for greater control for consumers over their data

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 17 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

A mandate on carbon data monitoring should be introduced if the UK wants to hit net zero.

That’s just one of the recommendations of the government, Ofgem and Innovate UK-commissioned Energy Digitalisation Taskforce which has published today its report setting out recommendations for a digitalised and decarbonised energy system.

It said carbon data monitoring could improve understanding around carbon impacts and ultimately help drive consumer actions.

Named “Delivering a Digitalised Energy System”, the report also calls for greater control for consumers over their data to build trust.

Among the Taskforce’s recommendations is the development of a ‘customer consent dashboard’ to help consumers understand who has access to their energy data and why.

It also urges for a minimum level of smart functionality and connectivity of consumer devices.

Laura Sandys, Chair of the Energy Digitalisation Taskforce and non-executive Director at Energy Systems Catapult, said: “Digitalisation is no longer a nice to have – it’s essential in decarbonising Britain’s energy system, and will need deeply embedding into our energy system if we’re to meet our ambitious and legally-binding net zero targets.

“Without digitalisation the system will not be able to manage the growing complexities of a decarbonised system.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast