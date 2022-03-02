The government has launched what it calls an ‘urgent review’ of the exposure British energy groups have to Russian oil and gas.

According to The Financial Times, as part of this review, the Business and Energy Minister met with bosses of some of the biggest energy companies to discuss the links with Russia’s energy sector.

Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly met National Grid‘s Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew, Centrica‘s boss Chris O’Shea and ScottishPower head Keith Anderson.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Now is the time to reduce our exposure to Putin’s malign influence on gas markets by generating cheaper, cleaner power at home and helping our European allies move away from Russian oil and gas.”

In the last few days, bp and Shell exited their stakes in the Russian fossil fuel sector.

ELN has approached National Grid and the company declined to comment.

ELN has also contacted Centrica and ScottishPower for a response.