NHS Wales’ decarbonisation gets £2.4m jab

The Welsh Government has announced £2.4 million in funding for projects designed to help NHS Wales reduce emissions.

The new package will fund projects that will support efforts made by health boards and NHS organisations to cut carbon dioxide emissions by more than a third by 2030.

One of the ways NHS Wales is currently working to reduce emissions is the reduction in the carbon impact of inhalers used in the treatment of respiratory conditions.

It has committed to cutting the use of high global warming potential inhalers to less than 20% by 2025 from the current 70%.

People who use inhalers are advised to ask their prescriber to switch their regular inhaler to a low carbon alternative.

NHS Wales Chief Executive Judith Paget said: “As the largest public sector emitter of carbon dioxide, the NHS in Wales needs to play its part to protect the health and wellbeing of future generations.

“We can all help with this effort by returning unused medication to their pharmacy, asking for a more sustainable inhaler or using active or public transport to attend appointments.”