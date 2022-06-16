Former Just Eat boss becomes the UK’s cost of living business tsar

The former Chief Executive of Just Eat, David Buttress has been appointed as the government’s new cost of living business tsar as millions of people are struggling to pay their bills.

In recent months, skyrocketing electricity, gas and fuel prices have forced thousands of people into fuel poverty.

In his new role, Mr Buttress will work with the private sector to identify, develop and promote initiatives that support people with rising costs of living.

These measures could include discounted prices, product offers and other business programmes.

The schemes will build on existing initiatives, including Octopus’s decision to double its hardship fund for struggling customers and price locking campaigns seen in retailers Asda, Sainsbury’s and Boots.

David Buttress, Cost of Living Business Tsar, said: “The rising cost of living that we are all facing, both in the UK and globally, provides business and industry with a unique challenge and opportunity to do our bit.”

Last month, the government announced that eight million of the most vulnerable households will receive £1,200 this year and all families will receive a £400 grant to tackle energy bill shocks.