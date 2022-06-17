UK ‘paid £5.1bn for Russian gas, oil and coal in 2021’

The UK spent £5.1 billion on Russian energy imports in the year to April 2022.

That’s according to a new research briefing report from the House of Commons, which suggests the imports from Russia made up 22% of coal, 9% of oil and 4% of gas used in the UK.

The official data shows in April 2022, the second full month since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the quantity of oil, gas and coal imported from Russia all fell significantly compared to April 2021.

Oil and coal fell by around 70% while imports of Russian gas fell to zero in April, according to the report.

However, much higher energy prices meant that the value of these imports fell by a smaller amount and was 55% lower in total than in April 2021.

According to Eurostat, in 2020, imports from Russia made up 39% of the gas used in the EU, 23% of oil imports and 46% of coal imports.

Yesterday, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air estimated that in the first 100 days of the war, Russia exported €93 billion (£79.8bn) in fossil fuels.